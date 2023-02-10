USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.26 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $41.47 billion and approximately $4.26 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00434196 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.82 or 0.28756475 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00448008 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,473,155,710 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
