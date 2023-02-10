Uquid Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $137,733.87 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $6.35 or 0.00029387 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 9% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $63.50 million and approximately $137,733.87 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,185.90 or 0.28629496 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00450462 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.