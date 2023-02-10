United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 0.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.51. 580,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $315.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.28.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

