United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 3.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.14% of Moody’s worth $62,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $349.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

