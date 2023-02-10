United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $52.64 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $52,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $106.83. 1,039,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,664. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

