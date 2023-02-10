United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 7,786 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

Shares of BKNG traded down $63.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,372.24. The company had a trading volume of 123,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,319. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,186.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,989.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.