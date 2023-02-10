United Maritime Capital LLC Takes $976,000 Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares comprises 6.4% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,958,000. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 79,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

