United Maritime Capital LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 10.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 15,613,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,380,047. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

