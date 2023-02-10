Uniswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $238.60 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $238.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.32 or 0.00028908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00421167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

