Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4569 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Unilever has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.
Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %
UL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 1,674,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.