Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4569 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

UL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 1,674,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

