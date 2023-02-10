Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($36.66) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($62.39) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,103.33 ($49.32).

Unilever Price Performance

ULVR opened at GBX 4,110.25 ($49.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,041.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08). The firm has a market cap of £104.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,107.18.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

