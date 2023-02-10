Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 786,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
