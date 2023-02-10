Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 786,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

