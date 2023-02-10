Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Under Armour also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $131,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

