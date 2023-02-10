Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.35.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $29,478,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 105.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.94 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

