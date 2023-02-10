UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 153,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,939. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,384,000 after purchasing an additional 101,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,384,000 after purchasing an additional 333,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.