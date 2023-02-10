UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
UFP Industries Stock Performance
UFPI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 153,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,939. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
