Udine Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,953 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

PG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.18. 3,156,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

