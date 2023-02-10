Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,340 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after buying an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,680. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

