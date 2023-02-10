Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 369,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.4% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.35 on Friday, hitting $414.36. 537,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

