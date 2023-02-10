UBS Group Reiterates “$180.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

