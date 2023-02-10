UBS Group AG Sells 77,138 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,355,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,138 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $573,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.92 and a 200 day moving average of $189.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.