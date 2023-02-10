UBS Group AG Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,393,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.39% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $818,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.25. 1,064,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,314. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

