UBS Group AG Has $1.19 Billion Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,620,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,191,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,758,928 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.