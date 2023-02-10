Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Raised to $266.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $221.00 to $266.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $279.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.48. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 522.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 39.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
