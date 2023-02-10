Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Raised to $266.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $221.00 to $266.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $279.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.48. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 522.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 39.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

