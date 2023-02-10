U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.93

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $14.93. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1,040 shares traded.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.
About U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF
Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.
