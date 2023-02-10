U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1,461.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,102 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.