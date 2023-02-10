U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

USB stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

