Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 782,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,211% from the previous session’s volume of 59,732 shares.The stock last traded at $13.96 and had previously closed at $14.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $586.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

