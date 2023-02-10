Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 782,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,211% from the previous session’s volume of 59,732 shares.The stock last traded at $13.96 and had previously closed at $14.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $586.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.