Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,919 shares of company stock worth $246,706 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

