Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CAO Alecia Hanson Sells 915 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CAO Alecia Hanson sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $15,573.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alecia Hanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Alecia Hanson sold 1,026 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $18,190.98.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,999. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 312,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 268,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

