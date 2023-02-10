Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

