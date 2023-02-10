Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Down 0.9%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). 28,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 64,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.53 million and a PE ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.16.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

