Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Reaches $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 123.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $5.83 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.18 or 0.07043747 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00083202 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00029497 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00063615 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010419 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001178 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023679 BTC.
Trumpcoin Coin Profile
TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Trumpcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
