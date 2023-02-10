Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Reaches $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 123.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $5.83 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.18 or 0.07043747 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00083202 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00029497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00063615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023679 BTC.

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

