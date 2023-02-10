Truist Financial Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $560.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.94.

HUM opened at $491.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5,251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

