Truist Financial Raises Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $80.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

