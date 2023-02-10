Truist Financial Boosts Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $30.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of MODG stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
