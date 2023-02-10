Truist Financial Boosts Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $30.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Samuel H. Armacost acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,142. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company's stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

