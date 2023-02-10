Truist Financial Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $75.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of EHC opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,692,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after acquiring an additional 792,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after acquiring an additional 613,547 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 736,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,910 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

