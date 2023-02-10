Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TGI opened at $12.27 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $797.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 269.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 404,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 295,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Triumph Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Triumph Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 369,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

