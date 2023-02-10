Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $100.98.
Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Financial (TFIN)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.