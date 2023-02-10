Tritax EuroBox plc Declares Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 112,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,642. The stock has a market cap of £6.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.82.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

