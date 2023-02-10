Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

