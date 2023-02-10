Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.55.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
