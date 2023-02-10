Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) fell 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 31,125,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 17,618,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut shares of Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Tricida Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 131,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $27,694.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,629,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $798,429.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 131,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $27,694.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,788,689 shares of company stock worth $832,469. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tricida by 226.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

