Traxx (TRAXX) Price Hits $0.0327

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Traxx has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Traxx token can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $187,096.73 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

