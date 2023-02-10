Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.80

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.10.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

