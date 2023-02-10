Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $181.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.19. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,761 shares of company stock worth $7,485,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 996.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 223,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 202,865 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 670.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

