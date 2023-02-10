TraDAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.01 (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. TraDAO has a market capitalization of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00436222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.73 or 0.28896123 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00453061 BTC.

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

