TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $17.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.29. 83,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 527,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 59.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $558.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.79.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

