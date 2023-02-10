Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $851.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.75 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MODG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 869,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel H. Armacost purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,142. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,300. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

