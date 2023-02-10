Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider James Michael Matlock Sells 6,310 Shares

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 17th, James Michael Matlock sold 453 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $9,173.25.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $22.83 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.