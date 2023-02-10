Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider James Michael Matlock Sells 6,310 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, James Michael Matlock sold 453 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $9,173.25.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $22.83 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

