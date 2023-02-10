Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Down 91.9% in January

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tio Tech A Stock Performance
TIOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 39,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Tio Tech A Company Profile
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
