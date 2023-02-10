Timelo Investment Management Inc. Sells 157,970 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,970 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA comprises approximately 6.0% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BZH. B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BZH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

